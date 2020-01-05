GWENT Cats Protection have a special first Cat of the Week for 2020

Do you remember rare tortoiseshell boy Noel? Well, his sister Mary is also looking for a new home.

(Mary)

Mary is extra-special as she is polydactyl - meaning she has an extra toe on each paw.

MORE NEWS:

Approximately five months old, she is ready for her new loving new home now.

Mary is described as very affectionate and very playful, but cannot be homes with young children or dogs - but other a home with other cats is fine, particularly as she is likely to get lonely if she is on her own.

If you think you could give Mary the loving home she deserves call 0345 371 2747, email info@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch