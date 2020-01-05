ONCE again our Camera Club members have been out and about in all corners of Gwent to bring us the most fantastic shots of what is on offer in our area.
Here are some of our favourites which have been posted to the Facebook group recently.
Caldicot castle lit up for the New Year. Picture: Camera Club member Catherine Mayo
Carved dragon in Newport. Picture: Camera Club member Ian Agland
Looking up into the trees of Pontypool Park. Picture: Camera Club member Rachel Edwards
Pen-Y-Fan pond in the fog at night. Picture: Camera Club member Leanne Bevan-Clark
Sheep on the Blorenge. Picture: Camera Club member Fatma Richards
Squirrel near Caldicot Castle. Picture: Camera Club member Eira Morrish
Starling murmuration over the Newport Wetlands. Picture: Camera Club member Kate Reece