ONCE again our Camera Club members have been out and about in all corners of Gwent to bring us the most fantastic shots of what is on offer in our area.

Here are some of our favourites which have been posted to the Facebook group recently.

To join the camera club click here.

Caldicot castle lit up for the New Year. Picture: Camera Club member Catherine Mayo

MORE NEWS:

Carved dragon in Newport. Picture: Camera Club member Ian Agland

Looking up into the trees of Pontypool Park. Picture: Camera Club member Rachel Edwards

Pen-Y-Fan pond in the fog at night. Picture: Camera Club member Leanne Bevan-Clark

Sheep on the Blorenge. Picture: Camera Club member Fatma Richards

Squirrel near Caldicot Castle. Picture: Camera Club member Eira Morrish

MORE NEWS:

Starling murmuration over the Newport Wetlands. Picture: Camera Club member Kate Reece