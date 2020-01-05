A NEWPORT ladies’ choir has announced the appointment of their new musical director.

Originally from Newport, Robert Elliott is now the musical director of Allegra Ladies' Choir.

Robert Elliot

He has many years experience working choirs and regularly adjudicates at top festivals and national competitions in Europe.

In 2001, Mr Elliot founded Wessex Male Choir and successfully led it on to win more than 20 prizes, including the International Trophy at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in 2011 before retiring from the role in 2013.

Mr Elliot has performed and directed in venues including the Royal Albert Hall, Cardiff Castle, The NEC, Central Hall Westminster and Wembley, as well as Westminster, St.Asaph, Llandaff and Southwark Cathedrals.

He has conducted the National Anthems on several occasions at Twickenham for rugby internationals and his own chorus performed at all of the 2015 Rugby World Cup matches held at the stadium.

READ MORE:

In 2017, Mr Elliot was director of the Male Choir Festival - with more than 60 choirs taking part. He continues to be in demand for his adjudicating and choir-coaching roles. He is currently working with and helping to coach several youth, male and female choirs in England, Ireland and Wales.

Allegra say they are very much looking forward to working with Mr Elliot to develop its already high standards with a new repertoire planned over the next few years, alongside favourite pieces from our current repertoire.

Mr Elliot will join the choir next week, and said: “I’m really excited about the future of Allegra, and for anyone looking for a new experience, now is a great time for new singers to join the choir."

The choir rehearse on a Wednesday at Llanwern High School, Hartridge Farm Road, NP18 2YE from 7pm.

Singers must be over 18.

Visit allegraladeischoir.co.uk or contact newmembers@allegraladieschoir.co.uk for more information.