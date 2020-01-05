ON Tuesday, we entered a new decade, saying goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020.

Two decades ago, we said goodbye to one millennium and hello to another as we entered the year 2000.

Here we take a look into our archives for how the people across the Gwent region celebrated the new millennium.

Millennium celebrations at Tredegar town clock

Saunders bonfire in Risca

Crowds gathered at Tredegar town clock

Blackwood Comprehensive School created a millennium calendar

Tredegar town clock all lit up for millennium celebrations

(Artist Joyce Smith with Millennium painting)

Alt-Yr-Yn Heights residents had a fancy dress party

Fireworks over Newport Transporter Bridge

Orchard estate residents buried a time capsule