ON Tuesday, we entered a new decade, saying goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020.
Two decades ago, we said goodbye to one millennium and hello to another as we entered the year 2000.
Here we take a look into our archives for how the people across the Gwent region celebrated the new millennium.
Millennium celebrations at Tredegar town clock
Saunders bonfire in Risca
Crowds gathered at Tredegar town clock
Blackwood Comprehensive School created a millennium calendar
Tredegar town clock all lit up for millennium celebrations
(Artist Joyce Smith with Millennium painting)
Alt-Yr-Yn Heights residents had a fancy dress party
Fireworks over Newport Transporter Bridge
Orchard estate residents buried a time capsule