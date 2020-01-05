SOUTH Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that there were no casualties or serious injuries after a house fire in Newport last night.

The fire, which caused smoke to rise out of an upstairs window of the house on Milman Street in Pill, started at around 8.20pm last night.

The fire service said they were called to the property at 8.21pm and rescue crews from Malpas, Maindee and Duffryn all had to attend the scene.

Besides three fire engines, a hydraulic platform was also used to stop the fire from spreading.

The fire service added that they were given the all clear at 9.13pm, with no-one needing further assistance.

