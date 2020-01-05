Here is a regular round-up of people appearing in court from Gwent or who had committed crimes in Gwent recently:
MATTHEW DAVID BOLDERO, aged 30, of Maes Trane, Beddau, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was banned from the roads for three years after he admitted being 16 times over the drug-driving limit.
He drove a Volvo car in the Caerphilly area when he had 800 microgrammes of the cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his system per litre of blood.
Boldero was also sentenced to a 12-month community order which included a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.
The defendant was fined £350 and ordered to pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.
MORE NEWS:
- ‘Nuisance’ teenager attacked train conductor
- Thief caught by pubgoers after stealing woman's iPhone
- Robber jailed after ‘vulnerable’ 81-year-old jeweller punched unconscious
JODIE DAVIES, aged 39, of Park Terrace, Woodfieldside, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath during the course of an investigation into whether she had committed a road traffic offence.
She was also fined £615 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £61 surcharge.
WENDY PANACCI, aged 47, of Aberthaw Circle, Newport, admitted causing £3,828.17 worth of criminal damage to a Volkswagen Golf.
She was ordered to pay £400 compensation and fined £276.
JORDAN SAMUEL O’BRIEN, aged 31, of Ringwood Hill, Newport was banned from the roads for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving without insurance.
He gave a reading of 146 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. The legal limit is 107 milligrammes in 100 millilitres of urine.
O’Brien was also fined £323 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.
LLOYD VIRGO, aged 19, of Hinter Path, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty and racially aggravated harassment.
The defendant must carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and pay £100 compensation to each of the two officers, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
MORE NEWS:
- Three ambulances and electric vehicle targeted in New Year's Day fuel theft in Tredegar
- Newport woman treated unfairly when hospital visits to her dying partner were cut - report
- Massive flood of support for the Argus' We're Backing Newport campaign
ANTHONY BLAKE, aged 26, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was banned from the roads for 15 months after he admitted drug-driving.
He gave a reading of 11 microgrammes of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (the active ingredient of cannabis) per litre of blood. The legal limit is two microgrammes per litre of blood.
Blake was fined £60 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
BEN TUNLEY, aged 24, of Cynan Close, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was banned from the roads for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.
He gave a reading of 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Tunley was also fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
NATHAN JOHN PROBERT, aged 32, of Penylan Road, Argoed, near Blackwood, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to the possession of amphetamine.
He must also pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
EMMA JAYNE WARD, aged 33, of Nether Court, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 24 months after she admitted a public order offence and failing to surrender.
She must also pay a £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.