Here is a regular round-up of people appearing in court from Gwent or who had committed crimes in Gwent recently:

MATTHEW DAVID BOLDERO, aged 30, of Maes Trane, Beddau, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was banned from the roads for three years after he admitted being 16 times over the drug-driving limit.

He drove a Volvo car in the Caerphilly area when he had 800 microgrammes of the cocaine derivative benzoylecgonine in his system per litre of blood.

Boldero was also sentenced to a 12-month community order which included a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was fined £350 and ordered to pay a £90 surcharge and £85 costs.

JODIE DAVIES, aged 39, of Park Terrace, Woodfieldside, Pontllanfraith, was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath during the course of an investigation into whether she had committed a road traffic offence.

She was also fined £615 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £61 surcharge.

WENDY PANACCI, aged 47, of Aberthaw Circle, Newport, admitted causing £3,828.17 worth of criminal damage to a Volkswagen Golf.

She was ordered to pay £400 compensation and fined £276.

JORDAN SAMUEL O’BRIEN, aged 31, of Ringwood Hill, Newport was banned from the roads for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving without insurance.

He gave a reading of 146 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine. The legal limit is 107 milligrammes in 100 millilitres of urine.

O’Brien was also fined £323 and ordered to pay a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

LLOYD VIRGO, aged 19, of Hinter Path, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted two counts of assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty and racially aggravated harassment.

The defendant must carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and pay £100 compensation to each of the two officers, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

ANTHONY BLAKE, aged 26, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was banned from the roads for 15 months after he admitted drug-driving.

He gave a reading of 11 microgrammes of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (the active ingredient of cannabis) per litre of blood. The legal limit is two microgrammes per litre of blood.

Blake was fined £60 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

BEN TUNLEY, aged 24, of Cynan Close, Garnlydan, Ebbw Vale, was banned from the roads for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He gave a reading of 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Tunley was also fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

NATHAN JOHN PROBERT, aged 32, of Penylan Road, Argoed, near Blackwood, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to the possession of amphetamine.

He must also pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

EMMA JAYNE WARD, aged 33, of Nether Court, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 24 months after she admitted a public order offence and failing to surrender.

She must also pay a £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.