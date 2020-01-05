DO YOU know where this Gwent scene is? If so, share your memories by writing to Sarah Wigmore, Editorial, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN or email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

THEN: How it looked back in the day

NOW: How it looks today

MORE NEWS:

Last week we featured The Magic Lantern tea rooms and antiques shop, at 2 Cross Street, Caerleon. The premises is currently the Fed Fort Indian restaurant. Well done if you got it right.