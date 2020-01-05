ANNUAL funding for a project to help improve the oral health of older people living in care homes has been doubled to £500,000, to enable it to be offered to all such places in Wales from April.

The Gwên am Byth - A Lasting Smile - oral health improvement programme backed by the Welsh Government currently runs in a little more than half of all of care homes across Wales's seven health board areas.

The new investment will mean all care homes in Wales will be invited to join the programme from next year.

Many people are found to have poor or inadequate oral health when they first move to their care home, often as a result of deteriorating health and mobility in the preceding years.

The programme has supported older people to have better oral health and has assisted those with dementia who may have been unable to say they have tooth pain.

The funding boost will also help programme staff to explore ways to further support vulnerable older people living at home.

“Looking after our teeth is something that remains a priority throughout our life. Good oral health can help people’s health and wellbeing," said health and social services minister Vaughan Gething.

"The further funding will ensure older people from across Wales will now benefit. As a dementia friendly nation, I’m pleased to hear that the scheme is really delivering for some of the most vulnerable in our society.”