HERE'S a round-up of the cases which appeared before magistrates in Newport and Cwmbran during the last week.

GAVIN MATTHEW ALLEN, aged 27, of Commercial Road, Llanhilleth, was jailed for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a double glazed window at Blackwood police station on New Year’s Day, failing to comply with the requirements of a community order and for being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He must also pay a £122 surcharge.

DAMIEN CLIFFORD KIRK JOHNSON, aged 27, of Southlands, Blaina, was ordered to pay compensation of £1,500 after he admitted causing criminal damage to a window at Bailey’s Garage in Abergavenny on New Year’s Day.

He was conditionally discharged for 12 months.

VIVIAN WASHINGTON, AKA RUFUS CARTER, aged 51, of Collingwood Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after pleading guilty to failing to stop after an accident on the slip road of Junction 30 on the M4 in Cardiff.

The defendant also admitted dangerous driving, driving through a red light, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance.

Washington was also sentenced to a two-month community order to observe an electronically monitored curfew during that time, pay £150 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.

DANIEL JAMES DAVIES, aged 26, of School View, Tredegar, was banned from the roads for 19 months after he admitted being twice the drink-driving limit.

He gave a reading of 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath

Davies was also fined £162 and ordered to pay £250 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CONNOR JOSEPH DAVIES, aged 26, of Livale Court, Bettws, Newport, was jailed for 24 weeks for stealing two coats worth £100 from River Island in the city and for being in breach of a suspended sentence and a community order.

He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation.

DARREN CLIFFORD POWELL, aged 40, of Laburnum drive, Newport, was ordered to pay a total of £648 in fines, compensation, costs and a victim surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly at the city’s Royal Gwent Hospital and for assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer.

WILLIAM LOOSLEY, aged 34, of Ariel Close, Newport, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He had 121 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The defendant was also fined £358 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

THOMAS JOHN WAYNE RICE, aged 21, of Christchurch Road, Newport, was banned from the roads for two months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was also fined £260 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

EMILY JADE AUSTIN, aged 22, of Keble Court, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was banned from the roads for six months after she pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

ALEXANDRU NEGRESCU, aged 21, of Corporation Road, Newport, was banned from the roads for 12 months after he was convicted of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was also fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

JORDAN MICHAEL SMEATHAM, aged 22, of Milton Place, Graig-y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months after he was convicted of speeding.

He was caught driving at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Ystrad Mynach.

The defendant was disqualified due to repeat offending and was also fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.

ALEXANDRA CLAIRE TAYLOR, aged 45, of Garth Hill, Gwaelod-y-Garth, Cardiff, was banned from driving for six months after she admitted speeding.

She was caught driving at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 in Caldicot.

The defendant was disqualified due to repeat offending and was also fined £153 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 surcharge.