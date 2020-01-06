MORE than 35 children living with disabilities or additional needs attended play and respite sessions in Torfaen over the Christmas period.

Torfaen Play Service held Play and Respite sessions for families of children with disabilities at Pontypool Active Living Centre, alongside its free play sessions at Cwmbran Stadium and Blaenavon Heritage School.

The sessions were supported by a large network of volunteers, who gave up their holidays to ensure children and young people have safe places to play just after Christmas.

"Once again, I cannot thank the staff and volunteers enough for coming in over the Christmas period to offer their time to ensure that children of Torfaen have the opportunity to play with other children and young people, and be themselves in a safe environment," said Play Service manager Julian Davenne. "Well done team."

Mr Davenne added Torfaen Play Service were keen to offer more sessions next Christmas.

Councillor Mandy Owen, executive member of children and young people for Torfaen council, said: "It is fantastic to see Torfaen Play Service offering so much for children and young people, especially during the busy Christmas period.

"I am sure we must be the only authority offering such provision to so many children at this time of year. We are extremely proud of our Play Service."