THE professional code governing how UK journalists report sensitive issues has been opened up to the public for review.

The Editors' Code of Practice, which covers matters like intrusion into grief or shock, reporting suicide, and privacy, is adhered to by the vast majority of newspapers, magazines and news websites in the UK.

Breaches are policed by the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO), which can make outlets publish prominent corrections as well as issuing fines of up to £1 million for "serious and systemic" failings.

MORE NEWS:

Any suggestions on improving the self-regulation of the press can be sent by email to codereview2020@gmail.com by Friday March 27.

The current version of the code can be found at: https://www.editorscode.org.uk/the_code.php

Neil Benson, chairman of the Editors' Code of Practice Committee, said it "is a living document guided by real-world experience".

He added: "It will soon have been in operation for 30 years and during that time it has evolved to meet changes in society."