TWO sisters from Penygarn have taken it upon themselves to clean up their local area after being appalled by the levels of littering.

Penygarn Community Primary School pupils Pippa and Ella Thurlow, aged eight and seven, decided to try and make a difference in the areas where their family walks their dogs.

Dad Don Thurlow said: “Where we live there’s a walkway through from Pontypool town to Trevethin.

“It’s a nice area to walk through, and has the potential to be quite beautiful, but every time we go down there it is covered with litter.

“They ask me: ‘Why do people do that?’ I don’t have a good answer for them.

Pippa and Ella Thurlow have taken it upon themselves to clean up Penygarn. Picture: Don Thurlow

“After they decided they wanted to do something, I bought them a litter-picker for Christmas – it wasn’t their only present.

“We’ve been out a few times as a family and filled three bags with litter.

“We know it’s just a drop in the ocean, but if it can inspire other people to look after their community and help out, that would be great.”

The sisters said they hoped their efforts could encourage others in the community to help keep the area tidy.

“We like an adventure when we are walking there, but the litter gets in the way,” they said. “It’s not good for the environment.

“We’d like people in Penygarn and Trevethin and in the community to get involved and help us out.

“There is a lot of litter out there. We’ve been down there twice, and have found crisp packets, glass bottles, cans, lottery tickets, and Christmas wrapping paper.

“We don’t understand it, as it’s easier to take your litter home with you and throw it in the bin than it is to litter.”