NEWPORT and Caldicot have been named among the two best-value places to live for people working in Bristol based on average mortgage costs and train fares.

A study by property website Zoopla looked at the places within an hour of the five of the UK's major cities - London, Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh which provide the best value for living and travelling costs.

For people working in Bristol, Newport topped the poll, with the combined cost coming out at £10,166.86. Caldicot was fourth, with a combined average mortgage and train season ticket cost of £12,061.59.

The most affordable 'commuter towns' for Bristol, with the typical combined annual mortgage and season ticket cost for 2020:

Newport, NP20, £10,166.86 Highbridge and Burnham, TA9, £11,595.23 Bridgwater, TA6, £11,975.23 Caldicot, NP26, £12,061.59 Weston-Super-Mare, BS23, £12,980.82

The research assumed someone living in a two or three-bedroom home, with a 15 per cent deposit for their mortgage. Travel times and annual railcard costs were taken from the National Rail Enquiries website.

Laura Howard, consumer expert at Zoopla, said: "The past decade has seen significant property price growth in prime London commuter belt towns but despite this our analysis still picks out pockets across South East England that represent affordable value for commuters.

"Areas outside London and the South East are generally more affordable, but commuters can still save money on their daily travel into the likes of Birmingham and Bristol by looking at towns they might not have yet considered, but still have good transport links."

London's most affordable commuter towns, according to Zoopla, with the postcode and the typical combined annual mortgage and season ticket cost for 2020:

Grays, RM17, £15,008.07 Leagrave, LU4, £15,399.50 Crayford, DA1, £15,662.53 Basildon, SS16, £15,805.84 Harlow, CM20, £15,958.86

Birmingham's most affordable commuter towns, according to Zoopla, with the postcode and the typical combined annual mortgage and season ticket cost for 2020:

Wolverhampton, WV1, £7,483.94 Cannock, WS11, £7,933.53 Stoke-On-Trent, ST4, £8,272.78 Telford, TF3, £8,282.07 Wilnecote, B77, £9,388.00

Manchester's most affordable commuter towns, according to Zoopla, with the postcode and the typical combined annual mortgage and season ticket cost for 2020:

Hindley, WN2, £6,883.38 Wigan, WN1, £6,887.38 Bolton, BL2, £7,054.16 Rochdale, OL11, £7,062.76 Westhoughton, BL5, £7,190.16

Edinburgh's most affordable commuter towns, according to Zoopla, with the postcode and the typical combined annual mortgage and season ticket cost for 2020: