A 25-YEAR-OLD man from Blaina has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged incident in the town on Thursday, January 2.

Ieuan Ward, of Brynteg Road, Blaina, appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

He has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Newport Crown Court on Monday, February 3.

The charge relates to an alleged incident in High Street, Blaina, involving a car and a pedestrian, at 12.35am on January 2.