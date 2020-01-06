YOUNG writers in Gwent are being encouraged to take part in a writing competition which could see their work published in a collection of short stories.

Premier Inn is launching a ‘wake up-time’ story book for children. Part of the book will be dedicated to bedtime stories to help encourage a great night’s sleep, while the other part will be dedicated to stories designed to be read in the morning – to inspire children to get their day off to the best possible start.

The budget hotel chain is searching for aspiring writers aged 15 and under to submit an original 500-word short story on the theme of either relaxation or inspiration to be included in the book.

Premier Inn experts and a panel of judges will crown national prize winners in two categories: under 10s and ages 11 to 15.

The winning wordsmiths work will then be published and the prize also includes a two-night stay at a Premier Inn of the winner’s choice. There will also be 12 regional runners-up.

Simon Ewins, managing director at Premier Inn UK said: “We help millions of people to have a great night’s sleep and wake up ready for whatever the day holds, so we’re thrilled to launch our young people’s short story competition which will uncover exciting new stories to help encourage a restful night’s sleep – and get their day off to the best possible start.

“We’re all a huge fan of the traditional bedtime story and as a great night’s sleep is also all about setting you up for the day ahead, we thought it would be a fun twist to launch the UK’s first ‘wake up-time’ story collection.

“The UK is bursting with talented young people - we can’t wait to start receiving the stories and we hope children in Wales really enjoy getting involved.”

Money raised through the competition will go to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Authors can submit their masterpieces by emailing StoryPremierInn@golin.com before Tuesday, March 31.