STAFF at a Griffithstown playgroup which has been at the heart of the community for almost half a century fear it may be forced to close after an old heating system failed, landing them with a bill of several thousand pounds.

Golliwopsie Playgroup and Lunch Club, which offers a wrap-around service for children, was forced to close on Monday, December 16, when boiler insulation fell through the ceiling, causing the children’s toilets to flood.

The group, which is a not-for-profit organisation, has now been told it would cost up to £3,000 to install a new boiler and heating system.

Staff and supporters at Golliwopsie playgroup in Griffithstown who are fundraising for new heating system. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

And staff have said they have no idea how they will afford this.

READ MORE:

Staff member Alison Allen discovered the problem as she opened up with another member of staff.

“Our problem is we have no money to fix it," she said. "As we are non-profit making, we try to keep our prices down for the people in the community.

“The service is very important to the people who use it as they can’t afford private nurseries.

“The group started in 1976, and I don’t think the heating system has been replaced since then.

The damage caused at Golliwopsie Playgroup and Lunch Club. Picture: Katie Yemm

“The insulation on the boiler got soggy because of the amount of condensation and it brought the ceiling down. There was a flood on the floor. We were worried about the electrics.

“Luckily a builder took pity on us and was able to fix the hole, and we mopped up the water.

“We had to ring around quickly to tell parents what had happened.

“The poor children were all dressed and ready for their Christmas party which we had to cancel.”

Katie Yemm, whose daughter attends the playgroup, set up a fundraiser to help with the costs of a new boiler and heating system.

The damage caused at Golliwopsie Playgroup and Lunch Club. Picture: Katie Yemm

She said: “It’s such a tight-knit community that most people who live here went to that playgroup. I went there, my mum went there and now my daughter goes there.

“I just don’t want it to have to close over something like this when it’s such a huge part of the community.

“If everyone who has attended over the years could donate just £1 each, it would go a long way towards solving our problem.”

To find out more visit www.facebook.com/Golliwopsies