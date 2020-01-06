BY 5PM today - just six days into 2020 - bosses of some of the UK's companies will have earned the same amount many of their full-time employees will in the entire year, a study has revealed.

Firms are being urged to explain the level of executive pay after research by the the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and tank the High Pay Centre suggested chief executives of companies in the FTSE 100 receive 117 times the annual wage of the average worker.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and tank the High Pay Centre said its findings revealed the average FTSE 100 chief executive was paid £3.46 million in 2018, equivalent to £901.30 an hour.

In comparison, the average full-time worker took home an annual salary of £29,559, equivalent to £14.37 an hour.

FTSE 100 companies with bases in Gwent include Admiral Group and BAE Systems.

The report said high pay will be a key issue in 2020 as this is the first year that publicly listed firms with more than 250 UK employees must disclose the ratio between chief executive pay and that of their average worker, and explain the reasons for their executive pay ratios.

The CIPD and High Pay Centre called on businesses not to treat the new reporting requirements as a "tick-box" exercise and to use it as an opportunity to fully explain chief executive pay levels.

Peter Cheese, chief executive at the CIPD, said: "This is the first year where businesses are really being held to account on executive pay. Pay ratio reporting will rightly increase scrutiny on pay and reward practices, but reporting the numbers is just the start.

"We need businesses to step up and justify very high levels of pay for top executives, particularly in relation to how the rest of the workforce is being rewarded.

"Greater fairness and openness in pay is essential in building trust, amongst employees as well as external stakeholders and investors."

Luke Hildyard, director of the High Pay Centre, said: "CEOs are paid extraordinarily highly compared to the wider workforce, helping to make the UK one of the most unequal countries in Europe.

"New reporting requirements mean that publicly listed firms will have to be more transparent over how and why they reward their CEOs relative to the wider workforce. Hopefully this will lead to a more sensible balance between those at the top and everyone else."

Business secretary Andrea Leadsom said: "Today's figures will be eye-watering for the vast majority of hard-working people across the UK.

"The numbers are better than they were - down a quarter since 2012 and 13 per cent on average since last year - but the situation is still concerning, especially in those cases where executives have been rewarded despite failing their employees and customers.

"Our world-leading legislation shines a light on excessive pay and forces companies to disclose and explain the pay of their CEOs, with new reforms this year to increase transparency around how directors meet their responsibilities and future plans to ensure companies cannot shy away from required reporting on executive pay."

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "This tells you everything about how unfair our economy is. Every working person plays a part in creating Britain's wealth, but people at the top are taking more than their share.

"We need a real plan from the government to tackle excessive pay. Reporting on it is only the start, there should be seats for workers on pay committees and company boards to stop fat cats taking more than their fair share."

Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary, said: "It should be a source of national shame that in just a handful of days, company fat cats will have made more money than the typical UK full-time worker will earn in the entire year."

But the director general at the Institute of Economic Affairs, Mark Littlewood, said: "Comparing CEO salaries to the average salary serves to stoke public hostility, and misleads workers to believe that cuts at the top end will directly translate to top-ups at the bottom.

"In today's globalised economy, the role of the chief executive has become significantly more important; the successes, failures and sudden departures of CEOs can increase or diminish a company's worth by billions of pounds - which can also result in the gain or loss of thousands of jobs.

"By continuing our obsession with high pay, we dismiss the achievements of successful CEOs which benefit employees and customers alike; and we distract ourselves from tackling the critical issue of low pay and the cost of living crisis."