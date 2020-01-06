WELSH equality charity Chwarae Teg is at the forefront of a new UK-wide campaign to tackle sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Now's The Time campaign promotes the prevention of sexual harassment, rather than relying on victims coming forward to report their experiences – something which can be sensitive and traumatic.

Chwarae Teg boss Cerys Furlong said sexual harassment, and the fear of it, were "significant barriers" putting young women off considering careers in some male-dominated professions.

“It’s essential that we move away from the position where the onus is on the victim to come forward, towards a culture where the employer and management take a proactive stance," she said. "This is why Chwarae Teg is excited to be working with our partner/sister organisations across the UK nations on this groundbreaking project.

"It is our aim for the project to result in real, tangible tools for employers to use with a view to eliminating sexual harassment in our workplaces.”

The Welsh charity will work alongside others from England (The Fawcett Society), Scotland (Close The Gap), and Northern Ireland (the Women's Resource and Development Agency) on the Now's The Time campaign. The project – funded by Rosa and Equality Fund – will run for the next two years, campaigning for change and developing new resources for employers.

Chairing the project is Marai Larasi, who said the campaign would build on recent work to tackle sexual harassment in the workplace and beyond.

“In the last two years we have seen unprecedented attention being given to violence against women and girls, including sexual harassment," she said. "We are determined to not lose that momentum. If we are to end sexual harassment, we need widespread cultural change.

"This project, working across four nations, is part of that shift."

She added: "But this initiative is not only about making sure that workplaces are safer and more accountable – ultimately this project is also contributing important building blocks for a more just and equal society.”