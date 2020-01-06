ONGOING power problems in eastern Newport have been caused by overhead electricity cables coming down, Western Power Distribution (WPD) said.

Around 55 homes lost power shortly before midnight on Saturday, and suffered two further power cuts since then when emergency generators failed.

The power cuts have affected homes in Llanwern, which were without electricity for around six hours on Sunday morning, one hour on Sunday evening, and three hours today (Monday).

"Our engineers are currently on site and working to replace a wooden pole and overhead electricity cables," a WPD spokeswoman said. "The work is due to be completed later this afternoon and the customers will be then be put back on mains supply. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

Meanwhile, 467 homes in the Ebbw Vale area were caught in a power cut on Sunday evening, though this was unrelated to the problems in eastern Newport.

A problem with underground cables in Bryn Pica, Sirhowy was the cause of the fault, the WPD spokeswoman said, with power cuts in the surrounding area lasting around one hour.

That problem had since been resolved, she added, saying that the firm apologised for the inconvenience caused.