A SOUTH Wales shop assistant has won £10,000 a month for a year after playing The National Lottery for just the second time.

Ziyaad Fathe-Aldeen, 31, won the prize after matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on November 25.

Ziyaad said he had only played The National Lottery once before, buying a EuroMillions ticket a few months ago.

He bought his winning ticket at the shop where he works – the Premier Stop, Gloucester Court, Caerleon, after being inspired by customers buying tickets.

“A few of them were buying tickets so I thought I would have a go, and I bought a Lucky Dip,” he said.

“You’ve got to be in it to win it.”

“I gave the ticket to my girlfriend Nicola to keep safe. The next day I was back in work and she came in shaking. She said: ‘I think you’ve won’.

“I checked the ticket through the machine and it said I needed to contact Camelot. I was in shock.”

Camelot – the group who runs The National Lottery – had to complete various checks as Mr Fathe-Aldeen bought the ticket from the shop he works at.

“Understandably, that took a bit of time to complete but now I can really celebrate,” he said.

Mr Fathe-Aldeen said he wanted to let the win sink in before deciding what to do with the money but says he will travel.

“I love the historic sites such as the pyramids and Machu Picchu and I want to see a few other places so there will be a world tour.

“And it was my girlfriend’s birthday on Friday so I treated her to a nice meal and day out.”

The winning numbers for the November 25 Set For Life draw were: 02, 07, 17, 22, 26 and Life Ball 07.