VANDALS have targeted Tredegar House by smashing windows and setting a vehicle on fire in the past week.

The estate's all terrain vehicle was set alight and is now a burn-out shell.

And the listed house's windows were also smashed as "several incidents" were reported to police over the last week.

Gwent Police Rural Crime team said: "Several incidents reported over the last week at Tredegar House.

"These include theft, damage to this historic listed building and their ATV set alight."

If anyone has any information they are asked to call 101 using the crime reference number 2000002426/