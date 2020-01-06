POLICE are appealing for information after a block of flats was damaged in Chepstow on New Year’s Day.

A window, a door, and a letterbox were all damaged in the incident at Bridge Court on Bulwark Road, which is thought to have happened at around 4am on Wednesday, January 1.

The owner of the building which includes flats and shops, Marie Smith, said she was called to the property early on New Year’s Day morning after tenants complained of a loud exchange happening outside.

The door to the premises was also damaged in the incident

“It’s strange for something like this to happen in Bulwark,” she said. “We built the premises 10 years ago and we’ve never had trouble like this before. We’re talking to the police and the CCTV company to try and see if we can track down whoever has done this.

MORE NEWS:

Ms Smith hasn’t had the best of luck recently, with a car accidentally reversing into the same window a few months ago.

“It’s been a frustrating time but it was an accident last time and these things happen,” she added. “I hope it just gets sorted and we can put it behind us.”

Some damage was done to the letterbox at the flats

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of criminal damage at an address in Bulwark Road, Chepstow on Wednesday, January 1, after a window was smashed. The incident is believed to have taken place at around 4am and no injuries were reported.”

Anyone with information about the incident can report it by calling 101, or by direct messaging Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2000000838.

Alternatively, people may call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or 999 in an emergency.