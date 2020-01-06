NEWPORT council is drawing up plans to decarbonise over the coming years, with a goal of becoming a carbon neutral organisation by 2030.

The authority is currently responsible for carbon-equivalent emissions of around 17,000 tonnes per year, mainly in relation to its buildings but also around its street lighting and vehicle fleet.

A draft carbon management plan set to be adopted by the council sets out a vision for the authority to be net carbon neutral by 2030 - an aim which the Welsh Government has set.

The objectives of the plan include for the council to improve the energy efficiency of its buildings, which account for 75 per cent of its emissions.

Solar panels will be implemented on council-owned buildings wherever possible, the strategy says.

Dependence on imported energy will also be reduced through the use of on-site renewable energy generation under the plans.

Aims to reduce fuel consumption by changing the council's transport fleet to electric or alternatively fuelled vehicles are also included.

The council will aim for at least 10 per cent of its vehicles to be zero emissions in the next five years.

Currently the authority has two electric cars for staff use.

The strategy sets out ambitions to reduce carbon emissions "in the shortest possible timeframe", and says the authority will work with others to do this as well.

All remaining street lights will be switched to LED by March this year.

Rogerstone councillor, Chris Evans - who previously called for the authority to publish a carbon reduction plan - said "more radical policies" needed to be adopted though, and also called for a cross party scrutiny committee to be set up to monitor progress.

"Whilst I welcome the beginnings of a strategy now being produced, it’s a small step in the right direction, the plans just don’t go far enough and one must wonder why it took so long to produce," he said.

In the strategy, councillor Deb Davies - cabinet member for sustainable development - said the authority will work towards a "challenging but exciting and achievable vision of becoming a net carbon neutral organisation by 2030."

"Investing in carbon reduction schemes will deliver long-term sustainable savings while also improving resilience and environmental impact," she added.

The strategy is expected to be formally adopted as a policy of the council next Monday.