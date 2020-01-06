TWO stars of Netflix series Sex Education, filmed largely in Caerleon and other locations across Gwent, have said that appearing in the show has been an educational experience as much as an enjoyable one.

The hit Netflix show about socially awkward high school student Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson), is returning for a second series later this month.

The first series received positive reviews from audiences for its frank depiction of sex and teenage emotion.

Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee in the show, said that she had been taught that women who enjoyed sex were "crazy", but that Sex Education had helped dispel that idea.

She said: "I really wish I'd seen something like (Sex Education) because I felt like a weirdo.

"We were taught that sex was for making babies and that was basically it.

"So, our pleasure was this enigmatic thing that didn't really exist. It was always portrayed like, in American Pie, anyone who enjoyed sex was kind of the crazy nympho who's a bit unhinged.”

Asa Butterfield, who stars as the socially awkward high school student Otis, said people had felt "empowered" by the show.

"People were telling us how much it helped them,” he said.

“I don't think we expected it to have such a profound effect on people, and people really connected with it and felt empowered by the show, which is amazing."

"I think a lot of people really appreciated the honesty with which we displayed these characters and the diversity of these people, showing all these different relationships and issues without any kind of judgment.

"I think people really responded to that. And responded to the humour, which elevates all the drama within it."

Series two of Sex Education launches on Netflix on Friday January 17.