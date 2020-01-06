A FAMILY have paid tribute to aspiring doctor and "shining star" Rebecca Davies who died in a crash on January 2.

Ms Davies, who was 19, died following a crash on the A4042 in Llanellen, near Abergavenny.

In a tribute, her family said: "Becky, our shining star that will never fade.

"Our daughter was beautiful inside and out.

"She was determined to help other people, volunteering with St John’s Ambulance and St Mary’s Hospice while studying for her degree in Biochemistry at Birmingham University with the aim of becoming a doctor.

"She made us so very proud.

"Goodnight our sweet beautiful girl.

"May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest."

Ms Davies, from Goytre, was a rear passenger in a blue Suzuki car involved in the crash with a pink Peugeot.

A 52-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man, both from Goytre, sustained serious injuries.

The 31-year-old female driver of the Peugeot car from Cardiff is also in a critical condition in hospital.

Ms Davies was taken to Nevill Hall hospital but later died.

The three others injured in the incident are all being treated at the same hospital.

Police have appealed for any motorist in the area when the collision occurred, at about 8.05pm, to come forward - especially those with any dashcam footage.