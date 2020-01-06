GWENT Police are appealing for information to find James Tunley who has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on December 2, 2019.

The Cwmbran man had been serving a six-month jail sentence for shoplifting.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 101, quoting reference 1900470331.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website Crimestoppers-uk.org.