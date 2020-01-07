TWO cars were seized on the same night at the same spot five hours apart in the latest incident of boy-racing at Tesco car park in Spytty.

Groups of youths have been consistently speeding in the car park over the past year.

And police were once again called to the-hot bed for boy racers on Sunday night.

On January 5, at 5.54pm a black Ford Fiesta was stopped by police after “anti-social driving”, a police spokesman said.

They added: “Driver issued [with a] section 59 warning.

“Traffic offence report issues for motoring offences.

“An expensive night. Public have had enough of this behaviour.”

SEIZED: Fiesta seized by police for anti-social driving.

Just five hours later, another car was seized for anti-social behaviour.

At 11.09pm, a white Renault was seized and taken away by a tow truck.

A spokesman said: “Vehicle stopped and had a lesson in the law.

“Needless to say, the vehicle was seized.”

TOWED: Car is towed away after being seized by police.