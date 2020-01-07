A NEWPORT man was warned he is facing time behind bars after he admitted affray, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon.

Michael Cooney, aged 28, of Chepstow Road, will be sentenced on February 14.

The defendant’s barrister Owen Williams successfully applied for the case to be adjourned so that psychiatric and Probation Service reports could be prepared.

MORE NEWS

Newport Crown Court heard how the offences were committed in the city on December 8, 2019.

Judge Daniel Williams told Cooney that all sentencing options were open but warned him the most likely outcome would be immediate custody.

The prosecution was represented by Tom Roberts.

Cooney, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.