A WOMAN from Pontypool got quite a shock as she knocked down a wall in her house, only to find a stack of bullets and a newspaper from 1956.

Jessica Wallace, who only moved in to the house on Bythway Road, Trevethin, in April, was knocking down the wall under the stairs when she came across the stash.

“I was knocking the bit of wall away under the stairs so I could put our shoes under there, and then when I was sweeping it up, the bullets just came out.

“At first I didn’t realise what they were. I sent a picture to my mum, and she said they were bullets. I was shocked.

“They were hidden right at the back.

(The newspaper from 1956 Jessica Wallace found when she knocked down a wall in her house. Picture: Jessica Wallace.)

“I contacted Gwent Police and they said they would send out armed police to collect them just in case they are dangerous.

“I also found an old newspaper dating back to 1956.

(Jessica Wallace found a stack of bullets and a newspaper from 1956 when she knocked down a wall in her house. Picture: Jessica Wallace.)

“I posted the pictures on Facebook as I'm trying to find out who lived here.

“I’d like to be able to keep them and see if anyone knows why they were hidden behind the wall.”