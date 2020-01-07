MORE than 350 people will be taking the plunge in a charity swimathon in Monmouth this weekend, in memory of a 13-year-old boy who died unexpectedly in June 2018.

The inaugural Swim for Tom event, which will be held this year on Sunday, January 12, raised more than £25,000 for Cancer Research 12 months ago, and is expected to be just as busy this year with few spots left.

Holly Walker – Tom’s sister – and her friend Katie Cameron have organised the event.

Last year's Swim for Tom team. Picture: Des Pugh.

Supporter for the event Angela Whitehead said: “The event is not targeted at competitive swimmers and armbands and floats will be available for those who are less able. The day is about as many people as possible taking part, raising money to help save lives, and - most importantly of all to remember the life of a caring and considerate teenage boy.”

Tom Walker - from Devauden - was a pupil at Monmouth School for Boys and a member of Monnow Swimming Club. He died unexpectedly in June 2018 following an operation required to start treatment for myeloid leukaemia.

Since his death, Tom's family – parents Tim and Debbie, and sisters Holly and Emily – have led efforts to raise £100,000 to set up a research fund, supported by Tom’s friends, Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools and the Monmouthshire community.

The £100,000 target was achieved in just 11 months and the Tom Walker Cancer Wales PhD Studentship for Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Research was launched earlier this year.

The studentship in Tom’s name received four applications and the successful candidate will be chosen for the research project shortly.

This Sunday’s event will be held at Monmouth School for Girls and the deadline for entries is Wednesday, January 8.

To take part in this Sunday’s Swim for Tom visit: http://swimfortom.uk/.