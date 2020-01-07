CWMBRAN residents are being encouraged to sign up for Cancer Research’s Race for Life this January.

The charity’s much-loved event is returning to Northfields Recreation Ground on Saturday, June 14, and, as of last year, it is no longer restricted to female participants.

This means everybody can be part of the empowering Race for Life movement – and show support for the 14,700 people diagnosed with cancer every year in south and mid Wales.

Anyone who signs up in January can claim a special 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code RFLJAN30.

Sophie Heath, Cancer Research UK’s event manager for Cwmbran, said: “This year, our Race for Life events are open to everyone.

“We’re sending a heart-felt message to anybody who’s thought about signing up in the past but for one reason or another hasn’t got round to it.

“This is your year – please seize the opportunity to register in January and become part of the Race for Life community.

(Runners at the start of the 2019 5k Race for Life in Cwmbran. christinsleyphotography.co.uk.)

“Our events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting. Participants take part at their own pace – taking as much time as they like to complete the course. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog or a run.

“Although ‘Race’ features in the name, our events are not competitive. Instead, ‘the Race for Life’ is about our doctors, nurses and scientists working as hard and fast as possible to help more people survive.

“This January, we’re urging mums, dads, nans, grandpas, brothers, sisters, friends and workmates to show their support by joining the Race for Life. It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.

“People get together and remember loved ones lost or celebrate the lives of those who have survived. At the same time, they are helping to make a difference to people with the disease, right now.

“Please go to the Race for Life website, choose an event, and sign up today.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org