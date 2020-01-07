More than £300,000 has been lost to sickness absences over a six-month period in Blaenau Gwent council’s social services team.

A Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s social services scrutiny committee report estimates that lost time from sickness absence in the social services department cost the council £306,768 between April and September (quarter one).

This equates to 26 full-time employees being absent for the full six months.

These costs do not include on-costs, cover arrangements or management time to manage the sickness.

The report says that mental health is the top reason for absence among social services employees – the same as in 2018/19.

There have been 1277 days lost through mental health absence in quarter one, while in 2018/19 there was a total of 3917 days.

Between April and September 78.8 per cent of the reported sickness absences were long term. In 2018/19 it was 61.6 per cent.

In the first quarter there were 209 members of staff in social services who reported six and in total there were 264 occasions of sickness absence.

There have been five written warnings for sickness absence issued between April and September and one dismissal on medical capability. In 2018/19 there were five warnings across the whole year.

The report comes after the council’s corporate overview scrutiny committee supported a recommendation for individual departments to report sickness absence quarterly to their specific scrutiny committee.

The report will be considered by the social services scrutiny committee on Monday (January 13).