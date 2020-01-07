A MAN'S body was found in the River Severn on Monday morning following an extensive search by lifeboat crews near the Second Severn Crossing.

Lifeboats from the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) were launched from its stations in Beachley, Chepstow; and Sharpness, Gloucestershire; to support what the service described as "an operation on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge".

A coastguard helicopter was also involved in the search, SARA added, which covered parts of the rivers Severn and Wye during incoming tide.

The search began at 1am on Monday until crews were stood down at 6am, having been unable to find anything.

But when the SARA 3 lifeboat resumed the search later that morning, the man's body was found shortly after 9am and returned to the Beachley lifeboat station.

On Facebook, SARA extended a message of condolence to the man's family.