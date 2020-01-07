A BURGLAR has admitted carrying out two raids in Newport and committing one count of aggravated vehicle taking.

Reece Owen, aged 31, pleaded guilty to the offences at a hearing at the city’s crown court.

The burglaries took place in Clevedon Road and Wordsworth Road when a coat, purse and car keys were stolen.

The defendant also admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath.

The offences occurred between March 15 and March 18, 2019.

Judge Richard Williams adjourned sentence to Thursday, to take place back at Newport Crown Court.

Owen was represented by Gareth Williams.

The defendant, formerly of Heathrow, London, now of Bullingdon Prison, Oxfordshire, was jailed for six years at Aylesbury Crown Court last month after a trial, prosecutor Jenny Yeo said.

He was convicted of robbery, burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and theft.