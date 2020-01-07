GWENT has been issued with a yellow weather warning for very strong winds on Thursday.

The warning covers all of Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, and Torfaen.

It will be in place from 3am on Thursday until 6pm.

The Met Office warns that the strong winds could bring some disruption, including a chance of power cuts, damage to buildings, delays or cancellations to transport services, and the closure of some bridges.

There may also be a small chance of injuries and danger to life, the Met Office added.