ONE blood donation could save a baby’s life – that’s the message the Welsh Blood Service wants you to hear.

Paul Chiplin, of Welsh Blood Service, said: “We are trying our hardest to get as many donors as we can as only 3 per cent of the UK population donate blood and we need all the help of the communities.”

You can make a potentially life-saving donation at Ringland Labour Club on Tuesday, January 14 from 1.30pm to 6pm.

Mr Chiplin added: “The blood service needs to collect 350 units every day to supply the 19 Welsh Hospitals in Wales and at times this can be extremely challenging for us.”

You can book a time to donate blood here. (https://wbs.wales/RRINGLANDSwargus)

To donate blood, you must be over 17 and under 66 years old, be in good health and weigh at least seven stone 12 pounds.

You can also check your eligibility here. (https://www.welsh-blood.org.uk/giving-blood/can-i-donate/)

