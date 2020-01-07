This is my first Argus column since taking up the post of Leader in November. There is so much I want to say to our residents, but for this edition I’ll focus on my main goals as Leader, the budget challenge and a little about me and how I got here.

I was born and brought up in Newport, attending local schools and bringing my family up here, so the city, its past, present and future, is extremely important to me.

It is a great honour and humbling experience to now lead the council and I look forward to serving the council and the city. Some of the main challenges as I see them include sustainability and economic growth.

Sustainable development – social, cultural and economic – is one of the main principles of the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act. We have seen some excellent developments locally – the introduction of electric buses, more electric charging points, drives to reduce waste and increase recycling, the development of a carbon reduction strategy – but I want us to be even more strategic in our approach if we’re to make a considerable impact in this area.

Ensuring people have the right skills and access to quality jobs is also key. As a council, we have introduced a successful apprenticeship scheme and are encouraging other local businesses to offer such opportunities. Working with Newport Youth Council we’ve adopted the Young People’s Promise – a charter of the rights and expectations that will shape the way that the council works with and for young people.

There are great opportunities available to us as a city to develop further and prosper. Recent major improvements include the landmark Chartist Tower redeveloped as a four-star hotel, and the opening of the International Convention Centre. There are so many more possibilities that I am keen to exploit for the benefit of all citizens.

However, I cannot ignore the issue of local government budgets. We have weathered years of austerity. Continuing to deliver essential services with long-decreasing budgets cannot be underestimated. Although we had a positive settlement from Welsh Government, we still have to ‘plug’ a considerable gap in the coming financial year. Despite this, our commitment to the most vulnerable members of our community must and will be sustained.

Not all our savings proposals will be popular, but I urge all residents and partners to take part in the current budget consultation. There are full details of proposed changes and more information about how we deliver services and the pressures we face. Please take this opportunity to have your say at www.newport.gov.uk/budget