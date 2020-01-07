A PHONE box in Newport was left littered in needles and dripping with blood over the weekend.

The BT-owned phone box on Ebenezer Terrace, just outside the city centre, was pictured in a filthy state by one local resident, who wished to remain anonymous.

“I was disgusted seeing it,” he said.

“Especially as it was next to a leisure centre where kids often walk past.”

He spotted the mess on Friday, January 3 at around midday.

“I would have disposed of the needles myself but didn’t want to touch anything as there was blood all over the phone itself.

“The next day, I walked past it and it was cleaned, but it isn’t the first phone box I have seen around Newport with syringes in.”

A spokeswoman for Newport City council confirmed a “cleansing team” had sorted the phone box on Saturday.

She added: “But it will fall to BT to maintain the phone box and clean it in the future.”

Gwent Police said they are investigating the issue and will be liaising with the council.

A spokesman for BT said: “While crime and anti-social behaviour is a matter for the police, we work regularly with local authorities and law enforcement agencies to address any concerns.

“We’d encourage anyone who spots any illegal activities to report this to the police.

“We’d like to thank the Argus for bringing this to our attention.

“A cleaning team will be sent to look to the kiosk as quickly as possible.

“For anyone who wants to report a damaged payphone or one in need of cleaning, they can call our helpline on 0800 661 610 which is available Monday to Friday 08:30 – 17:00. Alternatively, BT is available to support via email: customer.serv.payphones@bt.com.”