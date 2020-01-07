A piece of potential lifesaving equipment has been damaged for the third time in less than a year.

Blackwood has two defibrillators available 24 hours a day in the town, however, one is now out of commission for the second time due to vandalism.

The AED that has been damaged was located outside the Maxime Cinema on the town’s high street.

(The defibrillator at Maxime Cinema in Blackwood before being vandalised. Picture: Blackwood Town Council)

It was installed early last year after being funded by Blackwood Town Council with assistance from June Thomas of Jack’s Appeal and the Aneurin Bevan Health Board.

Maxime Cinema paid for the mounting of the case on their property and the electricity needed to keep the case at the optimum temperature.

MORE NEWS:

Blackwood town mayor, Cllr Gerwyn James, said: “It is very upsetting to say the least to see our defibrillator out of action for the second time due to vandalism of the case.

“I hope that there is no need for the use at all but definitely at a time where it is not available to use.”

In April, a small part of the Perspex was burnt and just a month later in May, the Perspex was broken and was needed to be repaired for the first time.

(The defibrillator at Maxime Cinema in Blackwood after being vandalised. The defibrillator had to be removed for safety purposes following the vandalism. Picture: Blackwood Town Council)

Cllr James added: “The AED itself is in good condition and is not damaged and is being stored until we are able to replace the Perspex that has already been ordered.

“The police are aware of the incident and a request for CCTV coverage has been asked for.

“Blackwood Town Council are hopeful that the unit can be back up and running very soon.”

While the defibrillator is out of action, there is still one in Blackwood – located by the market place, should there be a need for its use.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of criminal damage in High Street, Blackwood after the defibrillator near to the Wilko store was vandalised.

"This was reported to Gwent Police on Sunday 6 January, but we understand the incident occurred on the evening of Friday 5 January.

"Anyone with information about the incident can report it by calling 101, or by direct messaging Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2000007148.

"Alternatively, people may call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or 999 in an emergency."