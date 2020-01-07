A MANUFACTURER of some of the UK’s best-loved biscuit brands, is creating dozens of new jobs at its flagship Llantarnam bakery to help meet rising demand for its products.

Burton’s Biscuit Co. will see almost 30 new positions created, comprising both supervisor and support roles including technicians and production operatives.

Simon Browne, Burton’s Biscuit Co.’s Managing Director, said: “Recent acquisitions and increased business with some of the UK’ leading supermarket groups have contributed to substantial business growth and enhanced output at the Llantarnam manufacturing site, which produces more than 40,000 tonnes of biscuits a year.

“We’re committed to maintaining our current growth and are delighted to be giving dozens of people the opportunity to join our successful, award-winning team at Llantarnam.

"We want to fill the posts quickly and are inviting applications via our website now.”

Burton’s currently employs more than 650 people at the Llantarnam bakery, which produces some of the nation’s most popular biscuits including Maryland Cookies, Jammie Dodgers and Wagon Wheels.

People interested in applying or finding out more about the new vacancies should visit the firm's website at burtonsbiscuits.com/work-for-us/current-vacancies