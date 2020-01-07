A NEW bus service linking Chepstow to Cribbs Causeway has started this week, with residents being encouraged to use the service to prove it is needed.

But some residents have questioned Stagecoach’s decision to not run the trial period in peak times.

Last month Stagecoach announced plans to cut out Cribbs Causeway and Aust stops from the Severn Express bus route, saying that “only four or five” passengers get off at the stops for each journey.

The X14 service, which will begin at Chepstow Bus Station and finish at Cribbs Causeway in south Gloucestershire, is under a trial period as of this week after Stagecoach agreed to temporarily reinstate the service due to residents’ protests.

But despite Stagecoach’s partial u-turn, some residents have said that operators have not listened properly to their concerns.

Rupert Cox, Managing Director at Stagecoach West, says the trial service won't run in peak times because other services are available

The bus will not start running until 10am each morning, and will not be as frequent as the Severn Express, arriving at each stop just seven times a day, and the service will stop at 5.35pm.

Stagecoach has said that the X14 will still help shoppers heading to and from Cribbs Causeway retail park, and will run in off-peak times to utilise other available services.

Jo Young, who commutes to and from Cribbs Causeway and has used the Severn Express every day at 4.45pm for the last three years, says she will now no longer be able to use the service because of the low frequency.

“I won’t be able to use the X14, which I used to catch every day to get home. It was a packed bus, but they’ve now changed it to 5.35pm,” she said. “I personally think it’s just lip service. They knew back in September when they took over that they planned to axe this service.”

Ms Young questioned Stagecoach’s decision to not provide buses before 10am and between 3.35pm and 5.35pm, adding: “I don’t believe the changes made help commuters that work near Cribbs, especially those that begin work before 10am.

“It’s also an odd time to do a trial period, as I think January could potentially be slower for buses anyway. They say they have listened to the people but they haven't. There is still nothing at Chepstow Bus Station to notify passengers about the changes.

“If people work in the Cribbs area and need to get there before 10am or get back after 5.35pm, they’re going to have to drive, lift share, or go into Bristol and travel back out.”

When the decision to cut out the stops was made last month, residents said the suggestion so few people use the service was untrue, and responded by petitioning against the decision, attracting 1,150 signatures.

Lucy Rogers, who started catching the X14 bus this week to get to work at Cribbs Causeway, has been forced to change her shift patterns at work due to the frequency of buses.

“There should be an earlier service and a later one, but I doubt that’s going to happen,” Ms Rogers said. “I have been commuting to work at Cribbs on the X14 bus this week and it has been pretty full – but a lot of those are pass users so presumably the service won’t be taking as much revenue as it would like.

“Luckily my manager has agreed to change my shifts to fit around the bus times, so now I get on the first bus and the last bus and work a five-hour shift.”

Ms Rogers added that she doesn’t feel that she’s been affected too badly by the changes, but said that she was concerned that the service wouldn’t come out of the trial period well.

As of this week, the Severn Express began missing out the Cribbs Causeway and Aust stops, instead heading straight to Bristol Bus Station, which Stagecoach says will help improve efficiency.

Rupert Cox, Managing Director at Stagecoach West, said: “The X14 service has been introduced to provide a direct shopping link between Cribbs Causeway and Chepstow. The route is run as an off-peak service to utilise buses which are available to us and keep fares low for customers.

“We decided to run the X14 to bridge the gap between those commuting to Bristol city centre on our Severn Express service and shoppers wanting to travel to Cribbs Causeway. The new route means that we can improve the punctuality of the Severn Express whilst continuing to serve passengers travelling to Cribbs Causeway.

“We always welcome customer feedback and are open to further conversations about the X14 service.”