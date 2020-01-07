A MOTHER of two from Abergavenny has said she was embarrassed and disgusted after picking up 30 bags full of dog faeces at a playing field in the area.

On Sunday, January 5, Bethan Harrington and her 11-year-old daughter had travelled to the Lower Meadow playing fields at Pen-y-Pound stadium in Abergavenny for a football match, but coaches and parents of the Abergavenny Town Ladies under-12s football team had to delay kick-off due to the amount of faeces left on the fields.

Ms Harrington, who took pictures of the bags and posted her disdain on social media after the match, said: “We were at home and welcoming an opposition side to play football and enjoy a Sunday morning watching our children.

“It was embarrassing to have to inform the parents and coaches of the other team that we were going to have to delay the match to deal with the problem. It’s not a very good look for the town in the slightest.”

Her post received hundreds of comments on social media, with some suggesting that the problem is an Abergavenny-wide issue, but Ms Harrington said she was unsure about that.

“I don’t know whether it’s a problem with a lack of bins and I wouldn’t go as far to say the council needs to change its approach,” she said. “But I’m really concerned that cultural changes have happened in this town and some people don’t give a monkeys about the consequences of their actions. They couldn’t care less.

“I don’t care if there aren’t enough bins, that’s no excuse to not pick up your dog’s mess.”

Parents and coaches of the Abergavenny Ladies regularly have to contend with the issue, but this week had been particularly bad after the Christmas break.

“Our last game was in early December,” Ms Harrington added. “So we’ve just picked up as many bags full as we normally would, but this time it’s built up because less people are using the fields.

“Something needs to be done, like a community awareness campaign or fines being dished out, because we can’t keep going on like this.”

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson said: “To date the council has not received previous complaints in respect to dog fouling within the Lower Meadow playing fields but following a visit today, officers did find evidence of dog mess.

"Actions have now been taken to reinstall signage on the gates and ensure bins are clearly visible. We will undertake enforcement walks within the area and grounds staff who maintain the facility will undertake observations.

"We understand the impact dog fouling can have on communities and the council strives to ensure our playing fields are a safe and clean place for everyone to enjoy. Anyone caught not adhering to the rules can expect an instant fine of £75 and in some instances face prosecution.”