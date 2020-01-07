DETECTIVES are appealing for information after an assault at a Gwent Asda superstore.

The attack happened at the supermarket in Blackwood at around 11.15am on Monday, January 6.

Officers are hoping to speak to this man who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident can report it by calling 101, or by direct messaging Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2000005990.

Alternatively, people may call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or 999 in an emergency.