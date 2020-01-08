THE drink-drivers sentenced by Newport magistrates during the last week.

PAUL CHRISTOPHER REES, aged 59, of Pandy Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was banned from the roads for four years after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

He gave a reading of 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in Bedwas on November 29, 2019.

Rees also admitted driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

The defendant was also fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JASON THOMAS MCCARTHY, aged 49, of Eastmoor Road, Newport, was banned from the roads for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to being more than twice the drink-drive limit.

On December 14, 2019 in Newport, he had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The defendant was also fined £640 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £64 surcharge.

TRINITY COOK, aged 19, of Pentwyn Court, Blackwood, was banned from driving for two years after she pleaded guilty to a reading of 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in Caerphilly on December 14, 2019.

She was also sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work,

Cook was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.

VALENTIN MOSOR, aged 38, of Capel Crescent, Newport, was banned from the roads for 17 months after he admitted having 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in the city on December 1, 2019.

He was also fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

MICHAEL MOORE, aged 38, of Queens Road, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, was banned from driving for 20 months after he admitted giving a reading of 188 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood in Caerphilly on July 13, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Moore was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

DAVID FORD, aged 56, of Gibbs Road, Newport, was banned from driving for a year after he admitted having 118 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in the city on September 2, 2019.

He was also fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

SUSAN MAHONEY, aged 59, of Second Avenue, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was banned from the roads for 20 months after she admitted driving when she had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in the town on December 11, 2019.

She was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

KIAN WATKINS, aged 18, of Rectory Road, Sofrydd, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to having 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in Newport on December 15, 2019.

He was also fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

ALAN EDMUNDS, aged 54, of Fox Avenue, Pentwynmawr, Newbridge, was banned from the roads for a year after he pleaded guilty to having 102 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood in the town on August 24, 2019.

He was also fined £294 and must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £32 surcharge.