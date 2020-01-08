A POPULAR dog walking route has been fly-tipped for the second time in a week - just 24 hours after the first dump of rubbish was removed.

Over the Christmas period, fly-tippers targeted the underpass by Pentre Tai Road leading to Afon Village.

The rubbish was removed by Thursday, January 2, but hours later, a fresh tip was left at the site.

“It is a shame and it is so frustrating,” said Nick Payne, who is from nearby Afon Village.

“I went for a run on New Year’s Day and I thought, ‘Oh good, they’ve cleared it (the first fly-tip).

“Then on Friday (January 3), I took the dog for a walk and saw it again.”

Mr Payne, 44, added that “it happens all the time” and he wants to see CCTV cameras installed as a deterrent.

“I think a lot of the time, it is people who have paid for their stuff to be removed and not checked who is doing it for them.”

A spokeswoman from Newport City council said they were “disappointed” to see rubbish dumped at the site again.

She added: “However, our officers have found evidence which shows some of the fly-tipped rubbish has been dumped by someone from outside Newport.

“Please be assured we will pursue the culprits through due process.”

“We would like to see further improvements in reducing the numbers of commercial scale fly-tipping in the city and would like to remind residents that they have a legal obligation (duty of care) to take all reasonable measures to ensure that their waste is disposed of properly.

“This means asking to see a waste carrier’s certificate and to keep a record in case they fly-tip your waste and it is traced back to you.”

Perpetrators could face fines of up to £50,000 or 12 months in prison if found guilty.

Residents can report fly-tipping via the council website.

