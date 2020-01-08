BURGLARS broke into a house in Cwmbran before damaging vans at Avondale Motor Park.

Another property, on the nearby Snowdon Court, was also later burgled.

Two men were arrested following the incidents, which began around 6.40am at a house in St Andrews Close on Sunday.

A 33-year-old man from the Cwmbran area and a 16-year-boy from the Vale of Glamorgan were arrested on suspicion of burglary and two counts of criminal damage.

The 16-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and burglary at an address in Snowdon Court, Cwmbran.

They have both been released under investigation.

(A smashed window on one of the damaged vans at Avondale Motor Park in Cwmbran. Picture: James Crees.)

The vans, all based at Avondale Motor Park - The Van Superstore, had their windows smashed or doors damaged as the burglars attempted to gain entry.

On their social media, Avondale Motor Park appealed for any witnesses to come forward, describing the burglars as “two people in light grey and dark tracksuits.”

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting log 214.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their website Crimestoppers-uk.org.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “We received a report of a burglary at a property in St Andrews Close, Cwmbran, on Sunday January 5, shortly before 6.40am.

“Damage was caused to four vehicles at Avondale Motor Park, Avondale Road, on January 5, and to one vehicle at Cwmbran Ford on Avondale Road.

“A 33-year-old man from the Cwmbran area and a 16-year-boy from the Vale of Glamorgan were arrested on suspicion of burglary and two counts of criminal damage and has been released under investigation.

“The 16-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and burglary at an address in Snowdon Court, Cwmbran and has been released under investigation.”