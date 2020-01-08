PLANS have been revealed to transform the site of a former police station into a housing scheme which aims to meet a variety of needs.

Housing association Linc Cymru have launched a consultation on their proposals to build 37 homes on the site of Caerphilly town’s former police station, which closed in 2016.

The development offf Mountain Road would include 34 apartments, including 18 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom.

Three four-bedroom terraced houses make up the remainder of the plans.

A design and access statement says the scheme includes both social-rented homes and private sale apartments and homes.

Ten of the homes would be for people in need of health and social care support, with the building having a communal lounge, kitchen and staff accommodation.

The scheme also aims to provide affordable homes for people on Caerphilly’s housing register.

The statement says the scheme will be “an exemplar case study for future developments that seek to integrate a wide range of users and funding routes to deliver diverse residential environments that meet the local need and that can help foster a sustainable community.”

It says the “high quality” development will provide “an aspirational place to live for local residents.”

The apartment building would be five-storeys, with undercroft parking on the ground floor, together with a plant room, bin store and cycle spaces.

Thirty-nine parking spaces are proposed to serve the development, which would be accessed using the existing road to the former police station from Bronrhiw Fach.

Linc is also building 38 social rent apartments and terrace houses on the former magistrates’ court site – primarily for people aged over 55 – next to the police station.

The plans aim to enhance provision on the neighbouring site, by creating a wheelchair friendly footpath that connects the two developments.

A communal rain garden is also proposed “at the heart” of the scheme.

Previous plans for 43 luxury retirement apartments on the former police station site, submitted by a different developer, were rejected due to no affordable housing provision being put forward.

The consultation is open until January 15 and can be viewed at statutorypublicconsultation.gva.co.uk.