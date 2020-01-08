A CRASH on the eastbound carriageway of the M4 in Newport is causing long delays for motorway traffic.
UPDATE 8.30am: Traffic is returning to normal.
The accident involved a car and a lorry, and happened on the M4 eastbound between Junction 26 (Malpas Road) and Junction 25 (Caerleon).
Eastbound traffic is congested to Junction 28 (Tredegar Park).
Travel time through the area is currently 20 minutes.
The accident has been moved to the hard shoulder but queues of traffic remain.
