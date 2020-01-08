A MAN was warned he is facing an inevitable custodial sentence after he pleaded guilty to false imprisonment.

Jordan Corfield, 20, of Ombersley Road, Newport, admitted the charge during a hearing at the city’s crown court.

The defendant appeared via video link from Cardiff Prison.

MORE NEWS

The offence was committed on December 7 2019.

Corfield’s barrister Stephen Thomas asked for sentence to be adjourned for a Probation Service report to prepared which was granted by the court.

Judge Daniel Williams told the defendant he would receive “substantial credit” for his guilty plea.

But Corfield was warned that although sentence was being adjourned, the pre-sentence report would only determine how long he will serve behind bars.

The defendant was remanded in custody and he is due to discover his fate on January 24.

Owen Williams represented the prosecution.