LEADING figures from local politics have shown their support for the South Wales Argus' We're Backing Newport campaign to highlight the best of the city.

Newport West MP Ruth Jones, who was born and raised in the city, said Newport's strengths included the "resilient and hard-working" people and the "many diverse communities".

"We have several outstanding public facilities...our schools and leisure facilities are well used, and our public spaces are beautiful," she added.

"Yes, we can always improve on what we currently have but I am proud to live and work here and that’s why I’m backing Newport.”

Her Newport East counterpart, Jessica Morden, said Newport was "a wonderful place to live and bring up a family, and we have so much to celebrate and feel positive about".

Ms Morden singled out the "vibrant cultural scene, proud sporting legacy, [and] world-class modern facilities" as among the city's strengths, but reserved the highest praise for Newport's residents.

"We are blessed with a range of local groups and organisations who go above and beyond to bring our diverse communities together – many working on a voluntary basis," she said.

John Griffiths, the assembly member for Newport East, also praised the city's "resilient" people and their strong social ties.

"The community spirit we have is crucial," he said. "Obviously there are socio-economic problems, like there are anywhere, but people [here] can rely on their friends, family and neighbours for support."

Mr Griffiths also spoke highly of those who gave their time to charitable projects to help others in need such as homeless people.

"To see so many volunteers helping people who sleep rough – by providing food, clothes, and support – [shows] a real strength," he said.

Cllr Matthew Evans, the leader of the Conservative group in Newport City Council, said the city was often regarded as "the poor relation to Cardiff" but had plenty of its own selling points – including its historic landmarks and the recently-opened International Convention Centre (ICC Wales).

But Cllr Evans also said a more positive attitude was needed for the city to realise its potential.

"I appreciate there are issues with anti-social behaviour but we need to get the city centre right," he said. "We’re not going to get investment coming in if our own residents [complain about the city].

"It’s got potential, but we need to be bold and establish more hotels, more offices, and get more people living in the city centre."

Newport West AM Jayne Bryant said the We're Backing Newport campaign was "a breath of fresh air in such turbulent times".

“Sometimes it can be easy to take for granted what is on our doorstep," she said, citing the area's Roman ties, Chartist history, and proud industrial achievements.

Ms Bryant called Newport "a city with a proud past and a positive looking future".

"Most importantly our city is about the people," she added. "A city which welcomes diversity, where people care about community and tell it as it is.”

Mohammad Asghar, regional AM for South East Wales, said the city meant a great deal to himself and his family.

"I wasn’t born in Newport [but] Newport is the place I chose to make my home in the early 1970s," he said. "I love the city, its architecture, its history and its cultural diversity.

But most of all, I love the people of Newport, who have been so welcoming and supportive to me and my family."

Mr Asghar added: "Newport is a great city with its best days ahead of it.

"That is why I am delighted to support the We’re Backing Newport campaign."